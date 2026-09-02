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Home / Chandigarh / SAD seeks probe into release of rape accused social media influencer

SAD seeks probe into release of rape accused social media influencer

AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal stated that SAD was stooping to petty politics and concocting fake stories and demanded evidence to prove the allegations

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Mohit Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithja today demanded a CBI or high court-monitored independent probe into the alleged financial transactions to facilitate the release of social media influencer Gurinder Singh, alias Guri Chahal.
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Majithia also levelled serious allegations against the Punjab Police for carrying out “botched investigation”, which led Chahal’s release within a few months after his arrest.

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Chahal, a resident of Mohali, was accused of abducting and raping a woman on the promise of marriage.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government was quick to slam the allegations as baseless.

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AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal stated that SAD was stooping to petty politics and concocting fake stories and demanded evidence to prove the allegations.

Recently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also issued a notice to the Punjab Chief Secretary and police chief over a complaint of a demand of Rs 5 crore for the suppression of a rape case.

Majithia, during the press conference, released phone call records exchanged between two persons negotiating on behalf of the accused Guri Chahal.

Majithia said, “He was shocked to learn that Guri, who was arrested in a rape case and also facing other offences, was released in July and had fled to the USA.”

While sharing the phone call details, Majithia accused relative of Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, for facilitating the deal.

Majithia also claimed that Punjab State Commission for Women Chairperson Raj Lali Gill was also aware of the matter and Guri had exploited other victims as well, but she had done nothing.

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