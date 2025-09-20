The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest on all 35 wards in the next election of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to be held in December 2026.

This was announced by Charanjit Singh Villy, president, Chandigarh SAD unit, at a press conference held at Chandigarh Press Club today.

Villy said that the party would not have any alliance with any political party in the next municipal elections of Chandigarh.

He said no political party, including the BJP and the Congress, had solved the problems of city residents.

The condition of the city was “deteriorating” day by day, he said, adding that the condition of roads was also pathetic.

He said the city residents had never seen such bad roads as they were seeing now.

The charges for conversion of property from leasehold to freehold had been fixed unrealistically, making them out of reach for residents.

He demanded that the conversion charges be reduced to affordable rates.

The collector rates for the registry of property are also not based on the ground reality, he alleged.

He demanded that Punjabi language should be given the status of first language in the city. Besides, he also criticised the administration for diluting the shares of Punjab in the administration. He said that 60:40 ratio of appointment of officers and employees of Punjab and Haryana should be maintained.

Villy also stressed the need for fixing the term of mayor for five years. He said the present system of one-year tenure of mayor was giving rise to corruption as councillors of different parties switched sides just before the election of Mayor. He said the recent decision to hold the election of mayor by show of hands would not solve the real problem.

SAD had won one seat in the last MC elections. However, its councillor Hardeep Singh had later joined AAP.