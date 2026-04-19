icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / SAD(A) gives memo to dist admn over no relief to Fatehgarh Sahib mishap victims

SAD(A) gives memo to dist admn over no relief to Fatehgarh Sahib mishap victims

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:02 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shiromani Akali Dal
Advertisement

Even days after a tragic bus accident claimed eight lives in Main Majri village of the district, no compensation has been announced by the Punjab Government, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Advertisement

Raising the issue, leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding immediate financial assistance for the bereaved and government jobs for one member of the affected families.

Advertisement

They held the PWD responsible for the accident, alleging that poor road conditions and lack of maintenance led to the tragedy. They pointed out that several roads in the district were in a dilapidated condition, posing a constant threat to commuters.

Advertisement

Senior party leader Dharam Singh Kalaur said that although leaders from various political parties, including those from the ruling party, visited the grieving families and expressed condolences, no relief or compensation package has been announced so far.

“The families are still waiting for justice and support, beyond mere assurances,” he remarked.

Advertisement

The accident occurred when a bus carrying devotees returning from Anandpur Sahib after celebrating Baisakhi overturned after hitting a pothole-ridden stretch of road and collided with a tree. Apart from the eight fatalities, over 24 passengers sustained injuries.

The party demanded immediate repair of damaged roads to prevent such incidents in future. It also called upon the government to announce adequate compensation without further delay.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts