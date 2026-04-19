SAD(A) gives memo to dist admn over no relief to Fatehgarh Sahib mishap victims

Even days after a tragic bus accident claimed eight lives in Main Majri village of the district, no compensation has been announced by the Punjab Government, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

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Raising the issue, leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) submitted a memorandum to the district administration, demanding immediate financial assistance for the bereaved and government jobs for one member of the affected families.

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They held the PWD responsible for the accident, alleging that poor road conditions and lack of maintenance led to the tragedy. They pointed out that several roads in the district were in a dilapidated condition, posing a constant threat to commuters.

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Senior party leader Dharam Singh Kalaur said that although leaders from various political parties, including those from the ruling party, visited the grieving families and expressed condolences, no relief or compensation package has been announced so far.

“The families are still waiting for justice and support, beyond mere assurances,” he remarked.

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The accident occurred when a bus carrying devotees returning from Anandpur Sahib after celebrating Baisakhi overturned after hitting a pothole-ridden stretch of road and collided with a tree. Apart from the eight fatalities, over 24 passengers sustained injuries.

The party demanded immediate repair of damaged roads to prevent such incidents in future. It also called upon the government to announce adequate compensation without further delay.