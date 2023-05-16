Safai booths to be set up soon, says MC chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra held an interaction with the newly constituted safai karamchari union and its office-bearers to listen to their grievances.

The meeting was part of an exercise to study the socio-economic, health and hygiene and safety equipment to safai karamcharis and take stock of grievances or gaps in welfare measures from personal interactions and through representations.

The Commissioner appreciated the safai karamcharis in helping the corporation to upgrade the Swachh Bharat ranking and maintaining cleanliness in the city.

She exhorted them to make full use of the welfare schemes such as health and hygiene camps, uniforms, safety kits and health insurance. She particularly emphasised on the need for safai karamcharis to give good education to their children so that they could lead a respectable life.

The Commissioner said their demand of appointing children of deceased safai karamcharis on compassionate grounds would be ensured.

She assured the union that all efforts would be made to make GPF payment on the day of the retirement. It was discussed that health check-ups need to be a constant process.

It was also assured that safai booths would soon be set up for the convenience of safai karamcharis, especially women.