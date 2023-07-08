'Safai mitras' to mark attendance on app

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 7

The municipal corporation has introduced an online attendance system for its ‘safai mitras’ (sanitation workers).

From Monday, all 642 safai mitras will be required to mark their attendance through a dedicated app, e-Hajri. The move aims at enhancing accountability and efficiency of the workforce.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta announced the implementation of the app, which would be provided to all ward/sector supervisors. To ensure accuracy and prevent manipulation, safai mitras will not have the option to mark their attendance on their personal devices. Instead, they will be required to visit their respective ward/sector supervisor and complete the attendance process using the app. The app will capture the safai mitra’s photo along with the starting and completion time of duty.