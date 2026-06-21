Sahil nets seven as ITBP rout SGGS 16-2

ITBP striker Sahil scored seven goals to help his side post a 16-2 win over SGGS Hockey Club, Sector 26 (Red), during the ongoing Chandigarh State Hockey Championship at the Sector 42 sports complex.

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Moirang was the first to open the account, while Vijay doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Sahil scored his first goal in the 25th minute, before Sachin pulled one for the Sector 26 in the 31st minute. Two minutes later, Sahil restored his side’s lead by converting a penalty corner. Moirang netted his second in the 44th minute, before Vijay (46), Sahil (48, 51, 55,56, 59), Taranjot (50, 52, 57), Gurwinder (54) and Moirang (56) adding to the tally for the winning side. Nishant (57) pulled off another for SGGS.

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SGGS Hockey Club, Sector 26 (Blue), stunned Audit General Punjab 4-2. The side got off to a perfect start as Angadbir netted in the second minute, while Jaid doubled the lead in the 9th minute. Gurpartap reduced the margin to 1-2 for the Audit General. The Sector 26 team regained the lead in the 40th minute, and Shivam netted another in the 46th minute. Sandeep scored in the 60th minute for AG Punjab.