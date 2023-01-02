Sainik sabha held at ITBP training centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

A sainik sabha was organised at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre, Bhanu, near here today to mark the beginning of the new year. Addressing the personnel, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan updated them on new orders and instructions issued by the headquarters of the force.

He urged the officers to maintain high professional standards and exemplary personal conduct at all times and keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Various issues pertaining to work and welfare of the personnel were also addressed.