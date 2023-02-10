Saint Soldier, Chandigarh

The school organised a farewell function for its outgoing Class XII students. The function included fun games and activities as students reminisced about the memories they had created and the bonds they had formed. An enthusiastic bhangra performance by Class XI students energised the crowd. Principal Vijaya Sidhu gave away titles to outgoing students with a sash and bouquet. Shivang Jaswal and Saloni Rana were adjudged Mr SSIS and Ms SSIS, respectively. Priyanshu and Zawiya Anant won the titles of Mr Personality and Ms Personality, respectively. Shaksham and Sargun were declared Mr Confident and Ms Confident, respectively. Jashandeep Singh and Vidhi received the titles of Mr Charming and Ms Charming, respectively.
Yadavindra Public School, Mohali
The school held its investiture ceremony to formally appoint the new Prefectorial Council for the academic session 2023-24. The programme commenced with a melodious rendition 'You raise me up' by the school choir. The outgoing Prefectorial Council (2022-23) handed over the charge to the new members, who were administered the oath of office by the School Director, Maj Gen TPS Waraich (retd).
Hansraj Public, Sector 6, Panchkula
To apprise teachers of financial literacy and use of digital tools, a seminar was organised at the school. The seminar, which was attended by 120 teachers from schools across Panchkula, was much appreciated by the attendees. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj extended her vote of thanks and encouraged the delegates to be aware of safe banking.
