Saint Soldier Int'l School, Sec 28, Chd

Students observed Labour Day to acknowledge and honour the support staff. The students of Class XI and XII held a special assembly to express their gratitude. School Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer and Principal Vijaya Sidhu presented the support staff with gifts as a token for the hard work put in by them. To conclude the special assembly, the students of Class XI presented a dance with the message of recognising the dignity of labour.

Doon Internatioanl School, Mohali

World Dance Day was celebrated with zeal to commemorate the Bistu Day of Jean Beorges Noverre, a French dance and ballet master, known as the father of the modern ballet. Children, dressed in traditional costumes, performed the dances of different states.

Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 43-A

Investiture 2023-24 was held at the school. The newly elected Student Council assumed charge with pride to embark on a new journey towards leadership. They marched in rhythm to the beats of the drum and took the oath of duty. They were adorned with sashes and badges by the principal who motivated and guided them for the new responsibilities.