Saksham proves mettle, walks away with TT title

Saksham and Madhav won the boys’ U-17 and U-19 gold medals, respectively, on the concluding day of the 31st District Table Tennis Championship conducted by the Panchkula District Table Tennis Association at Manav Mangal School in Sector 11.

In the boys’ U-17 final, Saksham lost the first set 8-11, but recovered in the next by logging a 11-5 win. Gurnek posted a comeback 7-11 win. In the next set, Saksham managed to log a 14-12 victory. In the final set, Saksham scored a clear-cut 11-6 win to claim the top medal.

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Madhav won the U-19 final by overpowering Saksham 11-6 11-8 7-11 11-8. Ashwani Verma ousted Saurabh Jain 11-9 8-11 11-5 11-7 to win the men’s veteran 40+ years title.