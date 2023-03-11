Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

In view of the audit report of the CAG, the Chandigarh Police have stated that a case under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 13(1) (b) & 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station on February 25, 2020. The case was investigated by the Crime Branch in connection with the salary scam based on the report of the special audit conducted by the AG Office on initiative of the Chandigarh Police and eight police personnel involved in the salary scam and missing vouchers were arrested.

The police stated that main chargesheet, along with 2 supplementary chargesheets, had been filed in the District Sessions Court and the case was pending trial. A departmental action had also been initiated against the accused police personnel.

The amount involved in this scam was recovered completely by the SIT. Records of the period from April 1, 2015 were procured. Huge records were taken into police possession from the AG (UT), Accounts Branch of the Chandigarh Police and various banks. Statements under Section 161 of the CrPC of a number of witnesses have been recorded.

Several question documents along with specimen handwriting have also been sent to the CFSL.

During investigation, in-charge of the A-4 Branch Balwinder Kumar, Junior Assistant, billing hands of salary Head Constable (HC) Ved Parkash, HC Naresh Kumar, Constable Rajbir Singh, officials on treasury duty ASI Vinod Kumar and HGV Surjit Singh have been arrested.

On the basis of evidence brought on records, Sections 201, 409, 467 and 477-A of the IPC and Section 7 (b) of the PC Act were added to destruction of vouchers/forgery etc. The main chargesheet, along with two supplementary chargesheets, have been filed against six arrested accused and an additional chargesheet against two persons arrested in January this year is being filed shortly. Those who were involved in the scam, including destruction of vouchers, have been arrested. Further investigation is underway on a day-to-day basis.

