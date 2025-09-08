Salil, Prerit shine in PCA Green victory

Quick-fire innings by Salil Arora (40 off 15 balls, with three sixes and boundaries each) and Prerit Dutta (35 off 10 balls, with a boundary and four sixes) helped PCA Green to log a 24-run win over PCA Blue on the opening day of the Punjab State Senior T-20 Tournament for Maharaja Ranjit Singh Trophy at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

The match was delayed due to bad weather and the umpires decided to reduce the match to 10 overs for each side.

Batting first, the Green team posted 153/5 in 10 overs. Opener Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu (32) and Naman Dhir (24) scored runs for the side, before Arora and Dutta took the charge. Shubham Rana was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 2/15, while Sahil Khan and Raghu Shivam Sharma bagged a wicket each.

In reply, the Blue team scored 129/7 in 10 overs. Opener Anshul Chaudhary remained unbeaten at 51 off 27 balls, with six boundaries and two sixes, while Sahaj Dhawan (21) and Varinder Singh Lohat (18) were the other notable scorers in the side. After contributing with the bat, Dhir claimed three wickets while conceding 26 runs and Dutta claimed two for 20 runs. Krish Bhagat and Aradhya Shukla claimed a wicket each.

Earlier, the match between PCA Red and PCA Purple was abandoned.