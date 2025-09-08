DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Salil, Prerit shine in PCA Green victory

Salil, Prerit shine in PCA Green victory

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A match between PCA Green and PCA Blue underway in Mohali on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Quick-fire innings by Salil Arora (40 off 15 balls, with three sixes and boundaries each) and Prerit Dutta (35 off 10 balls, with a boundary and four sixes) helped PCA Green to log a 24-run win over PCA Blue on the opening day of the Punjab State Senior T-20 Tournament for Maharaja Ranjit Singh Trophy at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

Advertisement

The match was delayed due to bad weather and the umpires decided to reduce the match to 10 overs for each side.

Batting first, the Green team posted 153/5 in 10 overs. Opener Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu (32) and Naman Dhir (24) scored runs for the side, before Arora and Dutta took the charge. Shubham Rana was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 2/15, while Sahil Khan and Raghu Shivam Sharma bagged a wicket each.

Advertisement

In reply, the Blue team scored 129/7 in 10 overs. Opener Anshul Chaudhary remained unbeaten at 51 off 27 balls, with six boundaries and two sixes, while Sahaj Dhawan (21) and Varinder Singh Lohat (18) were the other notable scorers in the side. After contributing with the bat, Dhir claimed three wickets while conceding 26 runs and Dutta claimed two for 20 runs. Krish Bhagat and Aradhya Shukla claimed a wicket each.

Earlier, the match between PCA Red and PCA Purple was abandoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts