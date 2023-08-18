Salon worker arrested for molesting two boys

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 17

A salon worker has been arrested in an alleged case of molestation of two minors, aged 13 and 15, employed at the shop in the Pabhat area here today.

Fareed (19), a hair dresser and a resident of Bijnor, UP, allegedly molested the kids. He is brother-in-law of salon owner Asif and a resident of Mannat Enclave in Pabhat.

Both the boys, who were reportedly employed at the shop, were medically examined today.

The incident took place in the afternoon yesterday when the suspect sent the 15-year-old to bring some goods and in the meantime molested the 13-year-old boy. When the 15-year-old boy returned, the suspect sent the other to fetch goods and molested him.

Both children went home and reported the incidents to their family members following which the family members complained to the police today.

Investigating officer Naib Singh said the relatives of the children accused Fareed, brother-in-law of shop owner Asif, of the wrongdoing. On the statement of the victims’ kin, the police took Fareed into custody and booked Asif in the case.

