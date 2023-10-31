Samar, Ganishka win skating titles

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 30

During the 29th District Roller Skating Competition at IT Park, Sector 22, Samar Saini and Ganishka Garg claimed the U-5 inline title in the boys and girls categories, respectively. Prarthit Pawar won the boys’ U-5 quads event, while Ditvi Gupta won the girls’ quads event.

Geetansh Grover won the boy’s (5 to 7 years) inline, whereas Cheshta Yadav claimed the top spot in the girls’ category.

In the boys’ quads event, Daksh Dahiya and, in the girls’ event, Yanshi topped the charts.

In the boys’ (7 to 9) inline event, Paarth Goel claimed the top spot, while Kaayna Bhardwaj won the girls’ inline category.

Prakhyat Kaushik won the boys’ (7 to 9) quads event, while Jennica Sharma won the girls’ (7 to 9) quads event.

Riditya Jhalaria won the boys’ (9 to 11) inline event, while Jaisleen Kaur won the girls’ event. Ayaan Singla and Aakasa Sharma won the boys and girls (9 to 11) quad event, respectively.

Yajat Solath won the boys’ (11 to 14) inline event, while Anahita claimed the top spot in the girls’ category.

Gauresh Pahwa and Tannishtha won the boys and girls (11 to 14) quad event, respectively.

In the boys (14 to 17) inline event, Harsh Sharma claimed the top position, while Saksham Kakkar won the boys’ (14 to 17) quad event. Savvy Ahluwalia won the girls (14 to 17) quad event, while Adishree won the girls’ (above 17) inline event, and Aryan Pal won the boys’ (above 17) inline event.

Sukhinder Jindal claimed the top position in the boys’ above-17 quad event. The skaters of the Rolling Tigers claimed 21 group champion titles and 128 medals in rink races. Around 260 skaters from Panchkula participated in this competition. Hockey matches were also conducted. Speed skating and hockey teams have been selected for the Haryana State Championship, to be held next month in Panchkula and Kurukshetra.

