Samgauli waste plant to become operational soon: Mohali Mayor

The Samgauli solid waste management plant is likely to become operational soon, Mohali Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana said on Saturday.

“The pending boundary wall and road construction work at the plant will also be taken up soon. Once these works are completed, the facility will be ready for commissioning. An official announcement in this regard is expected shortly,” he added.

A meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee was held at the Municipal Corporation Bhawan in Sector 68, where detailed discussions were held on the city’s sanitation system, waste management and ongoing and proposed development works in various wards. Several important proposals were approved during the meeting.

Development works worth around Rs 9 crore were approved for various wards of the city. These include the construction and repair of roads, improvement of basic amenities and other essential infrastructure works.

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“Estimates for additional development works worth around Rs 30 crore have also been prepared,” Samana said.