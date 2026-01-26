Samisha, Manisha from DPS share high jump gold at Chandigarh Inter-School Athletics Meet

Samisha Taneja and Manisha Jayant, both of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, claimed a joint gold medal in the girls’ U-17 high jump event, during the Annual Inter-School Athletics Meet at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Both cleared the 1.30m bar in their respective attempts to share the gold medal.

Advertisement

Gayatri Sharma (1.20m) of Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, claimed the second position, while Ritika Kumar (1.13m) of Modern Ways High School, Sector 29, finished third. Nikrika Singh of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, won the girls’ U-14 category gold by clearing 1.34m bar. Chetanya Sharma (1.32m) of Chitkara International School, Sector 26, finished second and Khushmita Sharma (1.20m) of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, claimed the bronze medal.

Advertisement

In the boys’ U-17 high jump, Gursimarjeet Singh (1.46m) of Saupin’s School, Harsh Pandey (1.48m) of DC Montessori and Shiva Giri (1.45m) of Government Model High School (GMHS), Khuda Jassu, claimed medals. Aditya (1.40m) of St John’s School, Sector 26, won the boys’ U-14 high jump event, followed by Musahib (1.31m) of the GMHS, Khuda Jassu, and Dilkash (1.28) of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 28.

Advertisement

The boys’ U-17 team of St Soldier’s School, Sector 28, won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay by clocking 47:34s followed by St John’s School, Sector 26, at second in 48:69s and Delhi Public School at third in 48:72s.

In the girls’ U-19 category, Tina of DAV School, Sector 15 won the 800m gold by clocking 2 minutes and 46:40seonds (2.46:40). She was followed by Vanshita (2.51:50) of PMLSD School, Sector 32, and Aarti (3.02:07) of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20. Manya of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, claimed 400m gold medal in the U-14 category by clocking 1.11:87, followed by Chahat Yadav (1.25:53) of Stepping Stones School, Sector 37, and Yasmin (1.14:30) of Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa School, Sector 35. Anika of Chandigarh Baptist School won the 100m event of the U-14 category by clocking 14:03s, while Kriti of Sacred Heart clocked 14:67 to win the silver medal, and Lavanya of Delhi Public School finished third in 14:80s.