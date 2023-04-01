Sampling intensified in district: Mohali DC

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

In view of spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the country, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today said sampling had been intensified in the district.

According to the Health Department, as many as 10 new cases were reported from the district, while seven patients were cured of the disease. The total active cases in the district are 77, including 71 in urban and six in rural areas. For the past four days, the district has been reporting cases in double digits.

Showing symptoms? Get tested for Covid In case of persistent cough, cold, fever, etc, one should visit a government health facility, seek a doctor’s advice and get a Covid test done. Aashika Jain, Mohali DC

“People should visit a government health facility to get the Covid test done,” said Jain. She added that Covid testing was free of cost in all government health institutions. She said every beneficiary should get a vaccine without wasting time as the jab gave the body strength to fight the disease.

She appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to keep themselves safe.

She said basic guidelines like mask and frequent hand washing should be followed by all. She advised that masks should be worn while going to crowded places, in public buses, cinema halls, shopping centres, shops, etc.

She added that the vaccine was completely safe and everyone should get it without any fear. People could also contact the department’s helpline ‘104’ for an expert advice, the DC said.

