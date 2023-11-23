Sanawar Montessori School celebrates annual day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

Sanawar Montessori School, Chandigarh celebrated its annual day with startling fanfare on Wednesday at Tagore Theatre here.

Vice Principal Namrata Jain delivered the welcome speech followed by a tribute to Goddess Saraswati.

Students performed dance and lyrical plays on multiple themes based on crucial topics including pollution, excessive usage of mobiles, women empowerment etc.

Also, the performance by tiny tots mesmerized the gathering at the event. The hard work and zeal of the students won all hearts.

The celebration concluded with the flamboyant Bhangra, leaving the audience in awe showering plaudits on children.