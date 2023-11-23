Sanawar Montessori School celebrates annual day

Chandigarh, November 23
Sanawar Montessori School, Chandigarh celebrated its annual day with startling fanfare on Wednesday at Tagore Theatre here.
Vice Principal Namrata Jain delivered the welcome speech followed by a tribute to Goddess Saraswati.
Students performed dance and lyrical plays on multiple themes based on crucial topics including pollution, excessive usage of mobiles, women empowerment etc.
Also, the performance by tiny tots mesmerized the gathering at the event. The hard work and zeal of the students won all hearts.
The celebration concluded with the flamboyant Bhangra, leaving the audience in awe showering plaudits on children.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Workers may be rescued in few hours or by Friday, says NDMA
41 ambulances, one each for trapped workers, wait outside th...
Soldier, 2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Rajouri
One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Quari, a...
Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict
‘We will look at it and decide,’ a three-judge Bench tells s...
IRCTC website goes down, users complain on X
'E-ticket booking was temporarily affected due to technical ...
New regulatory mechanism, penalties for deep fakes: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Govt makes a four-point plan to tackle the threat