Sanawar Montessori School celebrates Janmashtami with fervour

Chandigarh, September 6
Sanawar Montessori School, Sector 11, Chandigarh, celebrated Janmashtami with great pomp and festivity.
The kindergarten wing came dressed up as Krishna and Radha.
The idol of Krishna's infancy was placed in a cradle.
Children participated in various activities like flute decorations, crown making, “matki” decoration and craft making with great zeal and zest.
Children were told about the importance of the day. The day was a delightfully divine journey for the children.
Harjit Sehgal, Principal, extended warm wishes to the students and staff on the occasion. She emphasised the symbolic importance of Janmashtami being the birth of Krishna leading to the end of darkness and evil forces.
The importance of a calm mind, kindness, empathy and good deeds were also discussed with kids through short stories.
