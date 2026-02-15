Sanaya claims martial art gold medal

Sanaya Tamang claimed the gold medal in the 3-7 age group, followed by Ritisha Dhiman at second position and Meher Katyal at third, during the 11th GTA Cup Open National Taekwondo Championship. It was organised by Emerald Martial Arts Academy at the Sector 10 Sports Complex.

In the girls’ sub-junior (8–11), Paridhi Sharma and Divyansh Yadav won gold medals, while the pack of Alankrita Mishra, Amiti Mehra and Riyan Sharma won silver each. Tanya Kashyap and Srishti Dhiman secured bronze medals each.

In the boys’ event, Daivajna Bhasin won gold, while Rudra Atharva secured bronze. In the Poomsae category, the pair of Garvit Patel and Aadriti Gupta claimed the first position, followed by Aadhrit Singh Rana and Ditya Dawar at second spot and, Atharv Sharma and Pragati Mahajan at third.