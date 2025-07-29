Sandeep, Amar make it to Indian golf team

In the recently concluded Indian Golf Union All-India Senior Amateur Golf Championship held at the ITC Classic Golf Course, Gurugram, the pair of Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu and Amar Bajwa from Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) played some steady golf to make it to the Indian senior golf team.

Advertisement

With this victory Sandhu has been selected to represent India in the Asia-Pacific Golf Championship to be played in Manila, the Philippines, in September.

Third consecutive appearance

Advertisement

This is the third year consecutively that Sandhu has been selected to represent the country.

The golfer is currently the Order of Merit Winner on the AVT Golf Tour and will represent India at the South Africa Senior Amateur Golf Championship scheduled to be organised in October.

Advertisement

“The golf course was playing tight and on account of rain the rough was high, making conditions difficult. Despite this, both played some exceptional golf to make it to the four-member team. The other two members are Gaurav Ghosh from Kolkata and David D’Souza from Bengaluru,” said Sandhu.