Sandeep bags women's gold

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 27

Sandeep Kaur claimed a gold medal in the women’s U-65kg category on the concluding day of the World Strongman Games 2023 at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. The games were held in association with Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) and others. Vandana Rawat and Bhawna Sharma claimed second and third positions, respectively.

Haryana’s Reena claimed first position in the open 65-kg category, Amritpal finished second and Yogesh claimed third position.

In the men’s below 85-kg category, Gurjit Singh, Kannan and Karan claimed top three positions, respectively, while in the open 85-kg event, Bikram Singh, Ashish Diyana and Ankit claimed top three podium positions, respectively.

In the Pro-Panja event, Seema Goswami claimed first spot in the women’s U-65kg event, followed by Neetu Verma at second position and Pooja Bhadoriya at third. Yogesh Chaudhary claimed first position in the above 65-kg (open) category for women by defeating Nirmal Devi and Kusum Goswami. Mir Farhat Ali, Parmeet Singh and Ashish Mehta won the first three positions, respectively, in the U-65kg category, while in the men’s 75-kg event, Satnam Singh claimed top spot, followed by Suraj Salhotra at second position and Shivanshu Kaushik at third.

Abhishek Prakash, Rahul and Mandeep Kumar claimed top three positions, respectively, in the U-85kg event, while in the open U-85kg category, Shivam Rajput, Pramod Mukhi and Sagar Bhati won laurels.

Bikram Singh and Reena were honoured with Mr Strongman and Miss Strongwoman titles along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.