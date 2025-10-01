Sandeep wins Asia Pacific golf championship

Sandeep Singh Sandhu ‘Bobby’ has won the Asia Pacific Senior Golf Championship 2025 held at Manila, Philippines, recently.

Sandhu was in a sublime form in the tournament, which draws strong contenders from Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

Shooting 2-under par for a round of 70, he was tied for third place after Day 1. Playing steady golf, he again shot 2 under for another round of 70 in tough conditions while others on the leader board faltered. He won the tournament with a total score of 4-under par. This made him the first Indian to win this tournament abroad. This win gives him an entry to the British Senior Amateaur Championship next year.

The tournament is concurrently run as a team championship. His low scores also helped propel the Indian team of Sandhu, Davis D’Souza, Gaurav Ghosh and Amar Bajwa to finish third.