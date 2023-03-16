Sandhu walks away with golf title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Sandeep Sandhu playing at his home club shot rounds of 72-74 (146) to win the Chandigarh leg of AVT Champions Tour finale at Chandigarh Golf Club. Sandhu won the final leg by seven strokes over Hemanta Panging 72-79 (151).

Sandhu, a winner at the 11th edition at RCGC in Kolkata and an overall runner-up in the 2021-2022 season, took his time to take the overall title. In the 50-54 age category, Ashish Kapoor of Noida emerged winner with rounds of 80-76 (156). In the 55-59 category, PS Rathore of Bikaner, the overall winner in 2019, shot 82-79 (161) to win on count back for having a better second round score than Mumbai’s John Wilcox and Delhi’s Manav Prakash.

In 60-64 year category, Delhi’s Bhupender Singh emerged winner with rounds of 78-83 (161) by three strokes. In the 65-69 age category, Chandigarh’s GC Sharma shot 78-82 (160) to win by a stroke over Delhi’s Gangesh Khaitan 81-80 (161) and Pune’s Sanjay Kolhatkar dominated 70 years & above category with 85-91 (176) for a five-shot win over Venkatesh Murthy Hebbale from Bangalore.

In the four-member team competition, Delhi’s team of Deepak Gupta, Sukhbir Singh, Raul Rai and Padamjit Sandhu totalled 471 to beat the team of Sandhu, Jaspreet Bakshi, Kuldip Singh Sandhu and Darvesh Kumar at 473.

Veteran golfer and coach Simran Singh, now 89, was given the ‘Lifetime Contribution Award’ for his service to golf. The tournament also saw participation from five senior ladies where Sunita Dutt shot rounds of 93-90 (183) to win by five shots over Neelam Sihota 92-100 (192).