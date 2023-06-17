Sangrur lad bags 3 medals

Mohali, June 16
Sangrur lad Amandeep Singh won three medals in the Himalayan Stallion Sports & Fitness Festival held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi recently.
He won gold medal in the classic physique, silver medal in the men’s physique category and another silver medal in bodybuilding. Amandeep is working as a personal trainer at a gym in Phase 9, Mohali, and lives in Chandigarh.
