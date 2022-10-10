Sanidhya triumphs at skating meet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 9

Sanidhya Jhalaria claimed gold medal in the boys’ U-5 inline event, during the 28th Panchkula District Roller Skating Competition and Nia claimed the top honour in the girls’ U-5 quads event.

Mayra and Aairah won the first position in the girls’ 5-7 years quads event. Nivaan, Divyam and Rajit were the joint winners of the boys’ 5-7 years quads event, whereas Rudramveer and Viaan were the joint winners of boys’ 5-7 years inline event. Kheana Jain claimed the gold medal in the girls’ 5-7 years event.

Reyansh Gupta won the top position in the boys’ 7-9 years quads event. Jennica Sharma won the gold in the girls’ 7-9 years quads, and Riditya Jhalaria won the boys’ 7-9 years inline category. In the girls’ 7-9 years inline event, Prisha won the gold medal.

Ayaan Singla reached the top podium position in the boys’ 9-11 years quads event. Jaisleen Kaur won the girls’ 9-11 years inline event, whereas Stakshi Misri claimed gold in the girls’ 9-11 years quads, and Vihaan Singla won the boys’ 9-11 years inline event.

Saksham Kakkar won the boys’ 11-14 years quads event, Baani Sahni won the girls’ 11-14 eyars quads category and Hridey Makhija claimed the top position in the boys’ 11-14 years inline event. Kanush Rana won the girls’ 11-14 years inline final.

Vishnu claimed the boys’ 14-17 years quads title, while the girls’ event was won by Chahat Grover. Harjot Singh claimed the top position in the boys’ 14-17 years inline category. Adishree won gold medal in the above 17 years inline event. Aryan Pal won the boys’ above 17 years inline event.

Around 250 skaters of Panchkula participated in the competition. Skaters of Rolling Tigers won 91 medals, including 42 gold. During the championship, roller hockey matches were also conducted and speed and hockey teams were selected for Haryana state championship going to be held next month in Panchkula and Gurugram.

