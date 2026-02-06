DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Sanitation firm staff found dumping waste in open

Sanitation firm staff found dumping waste in open

MC commissioner orders heavy penalty on company

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
The MC office in Chandigarh. File
In a strong message against civic negligence, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar has ordered heavy penalty on a sanitation company operating in the Manimajra area after its employee was caught red-handed littering in a public place.

During a surprise inspection near a bridge on Sukhna Choe, Sector 26, the commissioner spotted an employee dumping debris and construction & demolition (C&D) waste by emptying gunny bags in the open area. The act was immediately stopped on the site.

The employee, identified as Vikas, was challaned for littering by the area Chief Sanitary Inspector and Health Supervisor. The challan was issued in the name of the firm concerned, Bhumika Pragati JV, which is engaged in sanitation work in Manimajra.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the commissioner directed the joint commissioner concerned to initiate proceedings for levying a substantial penalty against the firm, making it clear that accountability of contractors for their workforce is non-negotiable.

Emphasising a zero-tolerance policy against littering, the commissioner stated that any negligence or violation of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules will invite strict legal action, irrespective of the agency involved.

He also appealed to citizens of Chandigarh to keep the city clean by reporting such violations through the MC WhatsApp number, along with photographic evidence, to enable prompt action against offenders.

Tags :
