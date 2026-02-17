DT
Home / Chandigarh / Sanitation staff details just a click away in Panchkula

Sanitation staff details just a click away in Panchkula

Move aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in civic services.

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:31 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
File photo
In a citizen-focused initiative, the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, has uploaded sector-wise and beat-wise details of its sanitation staff on its official website to enhance transparency and accountability in civic services.

The information, now available at www.mcpanchkula.in, includes the names and contact details of sanitation personnel deployed across sectors and beats, including staff engaged in door-to-door waste collection. The move is aimed at enabling the residents to directly contact the Assistant Sanitation Inspector or Supervisor concerned in case of lapses in cleanliness services.

The initiative has been undertaken under the guidance of Commissioner Vinay Kumar, who said the step would bring public services closer to citizens and strengthen monitoring at the grassroots level.

Residents whose complaints are not resolved at the field level can escalate their grievances through the Municipal Corporation’s helpline numbers — 9696494949 (call and WhatsApp) and 9696120120 (call). Officials said the structured escalation mechanism would ensure that no complaint remains unattended.

Commissioner Vinay Kumar stated that sanitation was a shared responsibility and that timely feedback from residents plays a vital role in improving operational efficiency. By making staff details publicly accessible and strengthening the grievance redressal framework, the corporation aims to ensure efficient and accountable service delivery.

The initiative is expected to improve responsiveness and foster participatory governance by encouraging citizens to actively contribute towards maintaining cleanliness in their localities.

Reaffirming the corporation’s commitment to adopting transparent and citizen-friendly measures, the commissioner urged residents to make constructive use of the information available online and cooperate in keeping Panchkula clean and healthy.

Tags :
