Sanitation staff hold protest in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 28

Sanitation workers today raised slogans against their contractor and the Mayor alleging that they have not received salary for the past three months.

The protesters said they were facing financial hardship due to non-payment of remuneration.

The protesters held a rally in front of Sulabh Shauchalya at Phase 2.

One of the protesters, Karamveer, alleged that their contractor had deducted around Rs 1 crore as provident fund from their salary but did not deposit it with the PF organisation.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said, “The contractor has been asked to look into the issue. The workers have also been informed about it. The matter will be resolved in a day or two.”