Sanjay Tandon’s father hopped constituencies too: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh, April 23

Launching a counterattack against BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon’s constituency hopper remark, Congress candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari today said the BJP leader should question himself first as he was born and brought in Amritsar, and his late father hopped constituencies from Amritsar to Rajpura.

Tewari said his family’s blood was mixed in the soil of Chandigarh and asserted, no matter where he lived and contested elections from, “we live for India, we die for India and we have done that”.

Replying to a question on the BJP candidate’s remark, the senior Congress leader said although he did not want to react to such a drivel, yet he wanted to set the record straight. He said his father Prof Vishwa Nath Tewari was shot dead by terrorists in Chandigarh for refusing to compromise on patriotism and nationalism.

“My family’s blood is mixed with this soil, literally and I am proud of it,” he said , while adding that he did not want to rake up the issue, but reminded Tandon that if this be the argument, then he should question himself first as he belonged to Amritsar as he was born and brought up there.

Tewari reminded Tandon that even his late father Balramji Dass Tandon had “hopped” constituencies from Amritsar to Rajpura. “May be Sanjay Tandon either doesn’t know about it or doesn’t remember it,” he said in a taunting tone.

The INDIA candidate dared the BJP nominee to talk on issues and achievements instead of making frivolous remarks which neither have any basis nor any substance. He said now that the BJP has been in power for 10 years and Chandigarh gave its mandate to the party on both occasions, now the city demands and deserves answers.

“Don’t tell us what you are going to do, tell us what you have done,” Tewari challenged the BJP candidate, while pointing out that the people were asking for answers and not ‘jumlas’ anymore as they have already had enough.

Earlier, Tewari started his campaign after paying obeisance at Guga Madi temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He also paid obeisance at Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Sector 20.

Who is Anil Masih, Tewari asks Tandon

Tewari today asked Tandon, “Who is Anil Masih?” Taking a potshot at him, Tewari posted on X, “Wherever I go in Chandigarh people tell me he is a close associate of yours. Is it true?” He further posted, “Dr Sunny Singh (AAP leader) has posted these pictures of you (Tandon) and the ‘great angel of democracy’ Anil Masih. People say you are two bodies, but one soul and mind. Is it true?”

It may be mentioned here that Masih, as nominated councilor, was found by the Supreme Court to be rigging 8 ballot papers to favour BJP’s Manoj Sonkar to win Chandigarh MC Mayor election.

