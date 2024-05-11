 Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Sappers from Western Command's Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills

Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills

The aim of the exercise was to enhance operational efficiency of ‘composite task forces’ in order to overcome natural and man-made obstacles

Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills

The exercises were reviewed by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps carried out a month-long extensive exercise under simulated battlefield conditions at various Army training bases for honing skills in the execution of combat support operations.

The aim of the exercise was to enhance operational efficiency of ‘composite task forces’ in order to overcome natural and man-made obstacles, thereby facilitating the movement of strike corps elements during war.

New generation technologies and platforms were integrated and validated during the exercise. This included equipment such as full width mine plough with multi roller assembly for breeching of mine fields, drones with day and night capability for reconnaissance, modular bridges, anti-drone system and command and control networks.

Sappers, also known as combat engineers, provide close combat engineering support for offensive operations, which require rigorous training during peace time. Their role includes laying and breaching mine fields, laying portable bridges and tracks for vehicles, creating and demolishing obstacles and disposing of ordnance.

The exercises were reviewed by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who commended the troops for their professional excellence and efforts towards incorporating the latest technology.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

