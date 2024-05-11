Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps conduct month-long drill to hone combat support skills

Chandigarh, May 11
Sappers from Western Command’s Kharga Corps carried out a month-long extensive exercise under simulated battlefield conditions at various Army training bases for honing skills in the execution of combat support operations.
The aim of the exercise was to enhance operational efficiency of ‘composite task forces’ in order to overcome natural and man-made obstacles, thereby facilitating the movement of strike corps elements during war.
New generation technologies and platforms were integrated and validated during the exercise. This included equipment such as full width mine plough with multi roller assembly for breeching of mine fields, drones with day and night capability for reconnaissance, modular bridges, anti-drone system and command and control networks.
Sappers, also known as combat engineers, provide close combat engineering support for offensive operations, which require rigorous training during peace time. Their role includes laying and breaching mine fields, laying portable bridges and tracks for vehicles, creating and demolishing obstacles and disposing of ordnance.
The exercises were reviewed by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who commended the troops for their professional excellence and efforts towards incorporating the latest technology.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls
Delhi CM alleges 'I am coming straight from jail to you, PM ...
Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC
Highly placed sources in the government have confirmed that ...
Punjab Police bust inter-state illegal supply, manufacturing network running from pharma factory in Himachal Pradesh
7 held with 70.42 lakh intoxicant pills, 725 kg tramadol pow...
Eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
Narendra Modi is a 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires': Rahul Gandhi
The former Congress president shares on X some excerpts from...