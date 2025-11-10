DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Saras Mela blends flavours with culture

Saras Mela blends flavours with culture

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:35 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

The Saras Mela in Panchkula this year has turned into a vibrant celebration of culture, colour and cuisine, drawing huge crowds from across the region. The highlight of the event is the grand food court, which has become the centre of attraction for visitors eager to experience the diverse culinary heritage of India.

Advertisement

The air is filled with the mouth-watering aromas of regional delicacies from North and West India. From makki di roti and sarson da saag of Punjab to Haryana’s bajra khichdi and mathri, every stall offers an authentic taste of tradition.

Advertisement

The rich flavours of dal-bati-churma and gatta ki sabzi from Rajasthan, pav bhaji and misal pav from Maharashtra, and siddu and chana madra from Himachal Pradesh are delighting food lovers. Each stall, designed with ethnic decor, reflects the unique culture and culinary artistry of its respective state.

Advertisement

Beyond food, the Mela offers a rich tapestry of rural art and enterprise. Stalls featuring handlooms, handicrafts, organic products, decorative items and women-made goods have emerged as major attractions. These stalls not only showcase India’s artistic diversity but also provide a vital platform for rural entrepreneurs and self-help groups to promote and sell their products.

Visitors are also enjoying cultural performances, traditional music, and the festive ambience that has infused the city with excitement.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts