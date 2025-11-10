Saras Mela blends flavours with culture

The Saras Mela in Panchkula this year has turned into a vibrant celebration of culture, colour and cuisine, drawing huge crowds from across the region. The highlight of the event is the grand food court, which has become the centre of attraction for visitors eager to experience the diverse culinary heritage of India.

Advertisement

The air is filled with the mouth-watering aromas of regional delicacies from North and West India. From makki di roti and sarson da saag of Punjab to Haryana’s bajra khichdi and mathri, every stall offers an authentic taste of tradition.

Advertisement

The rich flavours of dal-bati-churma and gatta ki sabzi from Rajasthan, pav bhaji and misal pav from Maharashtra, and siddu and chana madra from Himachal Pradesh are delighting food lovers. Each stall, designed with ethnic decor, reflects the unique culture and culinary artistry of its respective state.

Advertisement

Beyond food, the Mela offers a rich tapestry of rural art and enterprise. Stalls featuring handlooms, handicrafts, organic products, decorative items and women-made goods have emerged as major attractions. These stalls not only showcase India’s artistic diversity but also provide a vital platform for rural entrepreneurs and self-help groups to promote and sell their products.

Visitors are also enjoying cultural performances, traditional music, and the festive ambience that has infused the city with excitement.