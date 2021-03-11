Sarna pens novel on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

Renowned author and former diplomat Navtej Sarna released his novel, Crimson Spring, at an event organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) at the UT Guest House here today.

It’s the closest he could come to Punjab, said Sarna, citing health and other reasons for not holding an event in Amritsar — the heart of Punjab’s major historical movements in the late eighties and early nineties.

CLS chairperson and Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra, along with Vivek Atray, Col Avnish Sharma and several other luminaries from the city were present on the occasion.

Sarna, who has earlier written 10 books that explore different genres – novels, short stories, travel, literary essays and translations, has longed for years to bring out his latest one, a blend of history and fiction.

The author stated, “There have been many non-fictions around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and it would have been an easy way to rehash a new one with no new value to add. So I took a long route. The idea and influences of major events in the Sikh history, not just the massacre, but Indian soldiers’ contribution to the first and the second world wars, the Ghadar movement and many other events. I wanted to talk about all those things and fiction helped me fill the gaps. I strongly believe that when you write a historical fiction, you should not distort the history.”

Sarna said, “One cannot take liberty with history and historic characters, but it is the emotional turmoil of that times that can be depicted through fictional characters in a story.” He had earlier planned to write Crimson Spring well in advance to be out in the centenary year (2019) of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Through this book, Sarna wished to send across a message - ‘Let’s not forget our history, our freedom fighters and our struggles’.

The author, who had visited Jallianwala Bagh about two to three years ago, said he was saddened by the statue of Udham Singh as it did not, in any way, resembled the martyr. He also looked down upon the photo-posting culture and disrespecting the historical places by visitors.