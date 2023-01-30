Mohali: Sarpanch placed under suspension

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has suspended Barri sarpanch Manphool Singh from the post for constructing a community shed on a panchayat land without taking the permission of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

A complaint in this regard was received at the office on December 5, 2022, after which a notice was served on the sarpanch for a reply. The officials said after investigation, the charges were proven on January 23.

The department has issued an order to demolish the unauthorised structure and give the charge to another panch. Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, has directed the BDO and panchayat officer to seal all panchayat accounts of the sarpanch concerned. A case of theft of pipes had been registered under Sections 379 and 34 of the IPC at the Sohana police station on December 13, 2022. Complainant Karan Singh, managing director, Westonel Farmstay Pvt Ltd, Aerocity, said: “The sarpanch tried to grab the shamlat land adjacent to our farmhouse and illegally constructed a 200-ft wall and a community centre without seeking permission from GMADA for which a demolition order has been issued now.”

