Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 2

Heated arguments between sarpanches and the police were witnessed over the pitching of tents on the road at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border as the former continued their protest against e-tendering for the second day today.

When Independent MLA Balraj Kundu reached the site around 12 noon, the protesters started pitching tents on the road. When the police tried to stop them, there was an argument between Maham MLA and ACP Adarshdeep Singh. The police did not allow the protesters to pitch the tents then. However, the sarpanches were able to put up tents on the road later.

Congress leader Kumari Selja addresses sarpanches in Panchkula on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Nitin Mittal

Just as tents were put up at the Tikri border near Delhi during the farmer movement, the same way tents were pitched in the middle of the road here.

Meanwhile, commuters continue to have a tough time taking detours to reach their destinations. A heavy traffic jam was witnessed during the morning and evening hours on the Mauli-Jagran road, as the police had diverted the traffic.

President of the Sarpanch Association Ranbir Gill said all kinds of e-tendering in Panchayat works should be cancelled with immediate effec.

He said their demands included increase in the honorarium of Panch and Sarpanch which should be Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per month respectively.

All-India Congress Committee general secretary Kumari Selja, Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Sudha Bhardwaj, Aam Aadmi Party leader Chitra Sarwara, Yogeshwar Sharma and former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan also met the sarpanches.

Condemning the lathicharge, Kumari Selja said there was democracy in the country but the state government had created problems, so it would have to find a solution too.

Senior AAP leader Chitra said the government was constantly trying to suppress democratic voices. The BJP-JJP government is no longer running the government in a democratic way and was using to run the government affairs in a dictatorial way, she said.