Satluj Public, Panchkula

Students of the school emerged as champions at the Science Fest, hosted by Vivek High School, Chandigarh. The team of five meritorious students, namely Kapish Kajal, Aditi Thakur, Ronita, Adwaith and Mayank, showcased their skills and strategic thinking in science games and won the first prize. Their thought-provoking discussions at the science cafe earned them the second prize. In the challenging science dare too, the students secured the top spot. Ronita won the first prize in science photography. The school team bagged second prize in the science drama competition. Managing Director Reekrit Serai congratulated the students on their success.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

A 15-day summer camp concluded at the school. A team of expert resource persons organised activities, including dance, art & craft, drama, fun games, smokeless food, creative writing and magical math. On the concluding day, a fun party was also organised in which children showcased their newly learnt skills.

St Soldier Int'l, Chandigarh

A visit to Vatika, a special school for deaf and dumb children in Chandigarh, was arranged under the community service programme for students of class VII. A group of 30 students, along with their teachers, visited the special school. The staff at the special school taught students A-Z letters in sign language.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

The school organised Synergy, a summer camp for students in the age group of 6-15 years. A module consisting of meditation, spoken english, personality development, art and craft, folk dance, instrumental music and vocal music was offered to the students. The finale saw a plethora of activities where students presented a show consisting of shabad recital, telephonic conversation, self-introduction, setting of a table, bhangra and a parody of chirpy songs. Students got a goodie bag containing a book, a chocolate and a chips packet. A tang party was organised for all in the end.