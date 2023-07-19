Satluj Public, Panchkula

Students participated in various competitions at 30th Mango Mela, organised jointly by the Haryana Tourism and the Horticulture Department, Haryana, at Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore. Students showcased their talent, creativity and dedication at the event. Their vibrant rangolis, captivating face paintings, enthralling short stories, thought-provoking slogans, synchronised dance moves and exquisite mehndi designs left a lasting impression on the judges and the audience.

St Joseph’s, Sec 44-D, Chd

The school hosted a state-level conference to engender lucidity on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) that emanates from the NEP. The chief guest, Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson CCPCR, praised the endeavours by educators.

St Soldier Int’l, Sec 28, Chd

The school held an inter-House softboard display competition for senior students. Aravalli House emerged as the winner with their stunning display titled ‘Art Forms of India’. It was a beautiful portrayal of diverse artistic heritage of India, capturing the essence of various art forms from different regions. Shiwalik House stood second. Its display was on the theme ‘Panchtatva’. Nilgiri House came third with the theme ‘Sharing is Caring’.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The school has been awarded with India’s Best School Award-2023 on the basis of students’ academic performance, faculty quality and infrastructure. The school has also been rated ‘AAAA’ Grade for the academic year 2022-23 under the day school category. Principal Parveena John Singh received the recognition on behalf of the school and congratulated students and faculty.

#Panchkula #Pinjore