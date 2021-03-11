Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Satlujians celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of independence) with a team of the Income Tax Department of Panchkula. Assistant commissioner of I-T, Panchkula, Sarat Chandra explained the contribution of the I-T towards the progress of the nation. A pledge was also undertaken by the students to be tax compliant.

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Eid was celebrated with enthusiasm by students of the school. An informative speech on significance of EID was read in the morning assembly. Principal Vandna apprised the students about the customs and practices related to Eid. She said all religions should be given due respect in true sense.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Investiture ceremony for the academic year 22-2023 was held at the school. It began with the lighting of the lamp by the Principal, Vice-Principal and School Headmistress. The school core and other portfolio holders were pinned batches by the Principal. This was followed by the oath-taking ceremony. More than 100 students were pinned up for various portfolios.

Valley Public School, Panchkula

English and Hindi poetry recitation competition was held at the school in which students from Class II to V participated. Principal Uma Maheshwari and other staff members congratulated the winners and encouraged the students to participate in the coming competitions.

Govt Model High School, Sector 46-C

Bharat Vikas Parishad members (South 5) Sanjeev Goyal, HR Bansal, KK Joshi, Vijay Paul Singh and ML Jindal distributed books and notebooks to poor and underprivileged students who have excelled in studies. Headmistress Indu Babbar and in charge of the Bharat Vikas Club Manoj Kumar applauded the efforts of the students and thanked the members for their warm gesture.