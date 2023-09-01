Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school conducted its investiture with the presentation of prestigious positions like Prefects, Assistant Prefects, Merit Achievers and more. As the ceremonial lamp was lit, Director-Principal Krit Serai delivered a speech, emphasising the significance of leadership and its ability to shape young minds. With heads held high, students took a solemn oath of responsibility, pledging to carry out their roles with utmost dedication. The event concluded with playing of the school anthem.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

A mock drill and an awareness session on fire safety was conducted at the school. Officials from the Fire Department guided students and teachers on safety standards to be followed in times of fire.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The 34th region-level youth parliament competition was held at the auditorium of the school at Air Force Station High Grounds. Chief guest Hardial Singh Kamboj, former MLA of Rajpura, inaugurated the event by lighting a traditional lamp. Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, Group Captain SK Ware, Air Force Station High Grounds, PC Tewari, assistant commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, and SK Mishra, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dappar, were the guests of honour. A total of 312 students from six KVs (Sector 31, Zirakpur, Patiala No. 2, Ferozepur, KV No. 3 in Jalandhar and Mohali) participated in the youth parliament. KV-2 Patiala emerged as the winner while Mohali and Sector 31,Chandigarh, schools bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

KB DAV, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The School Cyber Congress Club held an interactive session, “BE INSTA WARY”, for the parents of students. The parents were sensitised about the intensity of the learners’ Insta chats. As many as 92 parents attended the event.

#Panchkula