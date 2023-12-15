Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students gave a scintillating performance on the first day of the two-day annual function on the school premises. The theme of ‘Satluj Pride-2023’ this year is ‘Incomparable India: Unveiling the Story of Bharat’, which showcased different traditions of the country and traced the history of the nation since ancient times. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr RC Mishra, MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, and the guest of honour PEC director Baldev Setia.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Model, Chd

The school held its annual function where students of the senior wing showcased incredible talent, mesmerising the audience with various cultural songs. Tributes were paid to freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, through the play, Gagan Damama Bajyo.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The celebrations continued at the school for the second day. The musical strains of the choir, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, tugged at the hearts of the audience, bringing home the relevance of universal brotherhood, especially in today’s world, torn apart by war and conflict. VK Shunglu, chairman, DPS, Chandigarh, and vice-chairman, DPS Society, was the chief guest at the event.

DAV Police Public School, P’kula

A number of artisans collaborated on the school campus to perform best out of waste and wall graffiti. A competition was held by the CBSE under the theme, Hub of Learning, in which different schools took part. The Satluj School team grabbed the first prize in the best-out-of-waste event, whereas Manav Mangal outshined others in wall graffiti.

DAV School, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual function ‘Saptrang 2023-24’ with great fun, frolic and fervour. Tiny tots of junior wing showcased their talent spreading various inspirational messages through their colourful performances. RC Jeewan, vice-chairman of the school, was the chief guest on the occasion while Sudesh Gandhar, school manager, was the guest of honour.

