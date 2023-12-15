Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students gave a scintillating performance on the first day of the two-day annual function on the school premises. The theme of ‘Satluj Pride-2023’ this year is ‘Incomparable India: Unveiling the Story of Bharat’, which showcased different traditions of the country and traced the history of the nation since ancient times. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr RC Mishra, MD, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, and the guest of honour PEC director Baldev Setia.
Sri Guru Harkrishan Model, Chd
The school held its annual function where students of the senior wing showcased incredible talent, mesmerising the audience with various cultural songs. Tributes were paid to freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, through the play, Gagan Damama Bajyo.
Delhi Public School, Chandigarh
The celebrations continued at the school for the second day. The musical strains of the choir, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, tugged at the hearts of the audience, bringing home the relevance of universal brotherhood, especially in today’s world, torn apart by war and conflict. VK Shunglu, chairman, DPS, Chandigarh, and vice-chairman, DPS Society, was the chief guest at the event.
DAV Police Public School, P’kula
A number of artisans collaborated on the school campus to perform best out of waste and wall graffiti. A competition was held by the CBSE under the theme, Hub of Learning, in which different schools took part. The Satluj School team grabbed the first prize in the best-out-of-waste event, whereas Manav Mangal outshined others in wall graffiti.
DAV School, Mohali
The school celebrated its annual function ‘Saptrang 2023-24’ with great fun, frolic and fervour. Tiny tots of junior wing showcased their talent spreading various inspirational messages through their colourful performances. RC Jeewan, vice-chairman of the school, was the chief guest on the occasion while Sudesh Gandhar, school manager, was the guest of honour.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...