Satluj Public School, Sec 2, Panchkula

The two-day annual sports meet at Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, was marked by a rush of adrenaline, cheers and a competitive spirit. The event encompassed a myriad of sports, catering to a spectrum of interests and abilities. Bag pack, relay, pyramid, wheel borrow, tunnel and three-legged races are some of the events organised during the meet.

CL DAV Sr Sec School, Sec 11, P’kula

An inter-school essay-writing competition and a Vedic Dharma quiz were organised at CL DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 11, Panchkula, to mark the 200th year of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s birth. The event was a step towards raising awareness among students about the life, teachings and works of the philosopher. As many as 150 students from 15 schools participated in the event.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Amravati Vidyalaya organised its annual sports day on Monday. The sports meet began with the release of balloons by The chief guests, SS Phulia of the Haryana Information Commission and Ambala Division Commissioner Renu Phulia, released balloons in the air to mark the beginning of the sports meet. Various races and athletics games were conducted on the occasion.

Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, P’kula

Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, organised its sports day for Classes I, II, and III with much zeal. Block Education Officer Seema Rani graced the event as the chief guest. Track events like ‘Balance the ball’, ‘Use cycles on the road to save fuel’, ‘Chandrayaan’ and flag race were held. A total of 250 students who participated in the meet put up an incredible display of strength, endurance and coordination.

St Soldier Int’l School, Mohali

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, burst out in a kaleidoscope of colours, as toddlers, who were dressed in regal hues, took the stage. The tiny tots displayed creativity and the vibrancy of violet.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

DPS, Mohali organised its annual prize distribution ceremony, in which meritorious students of Classes IV–X were awarded. The ceremony commenced with a rendition of a welcome song by the school choir, and it was followed by a cultural segment which included a street play, poem recitation and a mesmerising dance performance.

Chitkara International School

Arryan Madhu Chitkara, a student of Chitkara International School, visited Japan to participate in the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science. The exchange programme is designed to promote international scientific collaboration and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

