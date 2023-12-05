 Satluj Public School, Sec 2, Panchkula : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

School notes

Satluj Public School, Sec 2, Panchkula

Satluj Public School, Sec 2, Panchkula

Winners of the sports meet at Satluj Public School.



The two-day annual sports meet at Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula, was marked by a rush of adrenaline, cheers and a competitive spirit. The event encompassed a myriad of sports, catering to a spectrum of interests and abilities. Bag pack, relay, pyramid, wheel borrow, tunnel and three-legged races are some of the events organised during the meet.

CL DAV Sr Sec School, Sec 11, P’kula

An inter-school essay-writing competition and a Vedic Dharma quiz were organised at CL DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 11, Panchkula, to mark the 200th year of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati’s birth. The event was a step towards raising awareness among students about the life, teachings and works of the philosopher. As many as 150 students from 15 schools participated in the event.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Amravati Vidyalaya organised its annual sports day on Monday. The sports meet began with the release of balloons by The chief guests, SS Phulia of the Haryana Information Commission and Ambala Division Commissioner Renu Phulia, released balloons in the air to mark the beginning of the sports meet. Various races and athletics games were conducted on the occasion.

Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, P’kula

Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, organised its sports day for Classes I, II, and III with much zeal. Block Education Officer Seema Rani graced the event as the chief guest. Track events like ‘Balance the ball’, ‘Use cycles on the road to save fuel’, ‘Chandrayaan’ and flag race were held. A total of 250 students who participated in the meet put up an incredible display of strength, endurance and coordination.

St Soldier Int’l School, Mohali

St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, burst out in a kaleidoscope of colours, as toddlers, who were dressed in regal hues, took the stage. The tiny tots displayed creativity and the vibrancy of violet.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

DPS, Mohali organised its annual prize distribution ceremony, in which meritorious students of Classes IV–X were awarded. The ceremony commenced with a rendition of a welcome song by the school choir, and it was followed by a cultural segment which included a street play, poem recitation and a mesmerising dance performance.

Chitkara International School

Arryan Madhu Chitkara, a student of Chitkara International School, visited Japan to participate in the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science. The exchange programme is designed to promote international scientific collaboration and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

#Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

4
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

5
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

6
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

7
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

8
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

9
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

10
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

ICyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall

Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain

Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second

With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

TMC may skip INDIA meet, Samajwadi Party to take call later


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Medical assn joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system

AAP slams Bikram Majithia's visit to Patiala jail where Balwant Singh Rajoana is lodged