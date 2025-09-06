Satpal Sharma appointed new Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula
He is among the 20 IAS and one HCS officers transferred by the Haryana Government on Saturday
Advertisement
Satpal Sharma, a 2017-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula, replacing Monika Gupta.
Advertisement
He is among the 20 IAS and one HCS officers transferred by the Haryana Government on Saturday.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement