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Home / Chandigarh / Satya Pal Jain reappointed Additional Solicitor General for Punjab, Haryana HC for 6th term

Satya Pal Jain reappointed Additional Solicitor General for Punjab, Haryana HC for 6th term

Former Chandigarh MP and senior advocate has been reappointed by the President of India till Dec 31

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Satya Pal Jain gets 6th term as additional solicitor general
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Satya Pal Jain, former Chandigarh MP and Senior Advocate, has been reappointed Additional Solicitor General of India for the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, by the President of India for a sixth term, up to December 31, 2026. The extension has been notified in the official gazette of the Government of India.

The post was created by the Union Cabinet in December 2014, with Jain appointed its first holder at Chandigarh on April 9, 2015. It is governed by the Government of India Law Officers (Condition of Service) Rules, 1987, which also cover the service conditions of the Attorney General, Solicitor General and other Additional Solicitors General.

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As Additional Solicitor General, Jain heads litigation for all central government cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, overseeing a panel of about 200 lawyers, including a Deputy Solicitor General, senior panel counsels and central government counsels, and is responsible for allotment of cases among them. He also holds overall charge of central government litigation in the district and subordinate courts of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh.

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Jain has headed the BJP’s Legal Cell at the national level for about a decade and has represented the party in cases including the Liberhan Commission, the Karnataka defection case and the HJC defection case.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh in 1996 and 1998.

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