Saumil, Sehar tennis winners

Chandigarh, August 23
Saumil S Kwatra and Sehar won the boy’s and girls’ singles titles during the concluding day of the CLTA Mini Tennis Championship.
In the boys’ U-10 final, Kwatra overpowered Divsharaz Singh 5-2. In the semis, he defeated Riansh Chaudhary 5-0 without conceding a single game.
In the girls’ U-10 final, Sehar defeated Shreya 5-1. Marco Seruca, director, technical, and Y Romen Singh, chief coach, CLTA, distributed prizes to the winners and the runners-up of both events.
