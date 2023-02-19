Saupin’s-32 cagers romp home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Host Saupin’s School, Sector 32, won the 1st J Saupin Memorial Basketball Trophy. In the final, the host team recorded a (28-18) win over Vivek High School, Mohali. Satyam Mehta remained the star of the match by contributing 18 points.

Learning Path School, Mohali, claimed third position by defeating Vivek High School, Sector 38. The side logged a (42-33) win as Pragun alone scored 16 points.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Saupin’s School defeated Learning Path School (31-18) as Apaar Sood gathered 15 points. Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated Vivek High School, Chandigarh, (34-23) with Aarav scoring 17 points.

Apaar declared Man of the Tournament

Apaar Sood of Saupin’s School was declared Man of the Tournament, while his teammate Vedant Shandilya was presented the title of ‘Best Defender’.