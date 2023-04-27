 Saupin's, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

School Notes

Saupin's, Chandigarh

Saupin's, Chandigarh

Students during their visit to The Tribune office.



The students of Class 6th of the school were taken on an educational trip to The Tribune press in Sector 29, Chandigarh, where they saw printing of newspapers. A press engineer told them how printing took place with the use of black and coloured inks, and how around 22,000 copies are printed in just 45 minutes. They were also made aware of the history of The Tribune. Students' queries on printing of newspapers were answered by the engineer.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

The school observed its investiture ceremony for primary and senior secondary wings for the session 2023-24. The selected students were conferred with respective badges and sashes. Head Boy Anshviraj Singh took the oath that they would carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence and proudly uphold the school motto, 'Let Noble Thoughts Come from Every Side'.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Heritage Day with zeal and enthusiasm. On the occasion, students of Classes IX, X and XII (history) went on an educational trip to the Archaeological Museum, Sanghol, Fatehgarh Sahib. Students learnt about an ancient site of Harappan culture, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

The school observed World Health Day to achieve the dream of ‘health for all’. Students of grade 9 conducted a special assembly wherein they expressed their concern towards the challenges of drugs, tobacco and unhealthy lifestyle.

Shishu Niketan, Mohali

World Earth Day was celebrated by students of Classes I and II with great zeal and enthusiasm. A special assembly was conducted wherein students shared their views on the importance of saving Earth and the measures that can be adopted to save the planet. It was followed by a graceful dance performance showcasing different elements of Mother Earth. Students showcased their creativity by making badges and posters representing ‘Earth: The Green Planet’.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

An awareness workshop on malaria prevention was conducted for senior students to mark Anti-Malaria Day. Neetu Suri from the science faculty explained to the students how malaria spreads and ways to prevent it. A small visual presentation in this connection was shown and questions based on the topic were put to the students.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

2
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

3
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

4
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

5
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

6
Nation

Defamation case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against Surat court order

7
Nation

Preliminary probe needed before FIR is registered on allegations of wrestlers: Delhi Police to Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

9
Trending

Bengaluru woman jumps off moving bike to escape molestation bid by Rapido driver; incident caught on CCTV

10
Nation

Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded

Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded

The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in Chandigarh

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

Mohali: WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

Spurious drugs: Dera Bassi firm exported 18K cough syrup bottles

Need preliminary probe before FIR against WFI chief: Delhi Police to SC

Need preliminary probe before FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Police to SC

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Income tax raids continue at premises of Jalandhar pastor

Thousands of fish found dead in Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parkash Singh Badal’s death: Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track