Saupin's, Chandigarh

The students of Class 6th of the school were taken on an educational trip to The Tribune press in Sector 29, Chandigarh, where they saw printing of newspapers. A press engineer told them how printing took place with the use of black and coloured inks, and how around 22,000 copies are printed in just 45 minutes. They were also made aware of the history of The Tribune. Students' queries on printing of newspapers were answered by the engineer.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

The school observed its investiture ceremony for primary and senior secondary wings for the session 2023-24. The selected students were conferred with respective badges and sashes. Head Boy Anshviraj Singh took the oath that they would carry out their duties with integrity, faith and excellence and proudly uphold the school motto, 'Let Noble Thoughts Come from Every Side'.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school celebrated World Heritage Day with zeal and enthusiasm. On the occasion, students of Classes IX, X and XII (history) went on an educational trip to the Archaeological Museum, Sanghol, Fatehgarh Sahib. Students learnt about an ancient site of Harappan culture, which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

The school observed World Health Day to achieve the dream of ‘health for all’. Students of grade 9 conducted a special assembly wherein they expressed their concern towards the challenges of drugs, tobacco and unhealthy lifestyle.

Shishu Niketan, Mohali

World Earth Day was celebrated by students of Classes I and II with great zeal and enthusiasm. A special assembly was conducted wherein students shared their views on the importance of saving Earth and the measures that can be adopted to save the planet. It was followed by a graceful dance performance showcasing different elements of Mother Earth. Students showcased their creativity by making badges and posters representing ‘Earth: The Green Planet’.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

An awareness workshop on malaria prevention was conducted for senior students to mark Anti-Malaria Day. Neetu Suri from the science faculty explained to the students how malaria spreads and ways to prevent it. A small visual presentation in this connection was shown and questions based on the topic were put to the students.