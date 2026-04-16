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Home / Chandigarh / Saupins in Sector 32 among Chandigarh schools get threat emails

Saupins in Sector 32 among Chandigarh schools get threat emails

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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No suspicious or harmful objects were found, and all locations were subsequently declared safe. Image credit/Tribune
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Saupins in Sector 32 was among the several institutes in Chandigarh where a fresh threat message was received by schools on Thursday morning.

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Following the alert, local security agencies acted swiftly, and bomb detection squads conducted intensive searches across the affected school premises. No suspicious or harmful objects were found, and all locations were subsequently declared safe.

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Sources said the email contained provocative content intended to create panic among the public.

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This is not the first such incident in recent days. On April 7, multiple schools in the city—including St. Stephen’s School (Sector 45), Government Model Senior Secondary School (Sector 35), Shivalik Public School (Sector 41), and Ryan International School (Sector 49)—received similar threat emails. These messages were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

The earlier emails were sent from an unidentified address, mofasnojuxksm@gmail.com. The sender had also issued threats of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University, an attack at Gandhi Bhawan of Panjab University, and bomb threats targeting the Mayor’s office and the Secretariat.

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Authorities continue to investigate the source of these emails while urging the public to remain calm.

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