Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Students enact a scene from a play, The Mousetrap.



The school organised its annual show at the Tagore Theatre. Agatha Christie’s famous play ‘The Mousetrap’ was staged on the occasion. The students delivered a power-packed performance. The play was followed by a musical razzmatazz, which featured rock performances, a band show and enchanting flute recitals.

SGGS Collegiate, Chandigarh

The school held its annual function, ‘Mehtab’. Punjab Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh graced the occasion as the chief guest. A play dwelling on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev was a highlight of the event.

Stepping Stones, Chandigarh

The international wing of Stepping Stones observed its annual sports day. The chief guest, Dr Nishima, was welcomed with a march-past. The chief guest flagged off a number of races for students. The contests were followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

Gian Jyoti Global, Phase 2, Mohali

The school organised a sports day for kindergarten students. Tiny tots participated in various contests, such as ‘Pass the ball’, a hockey drill race, a flag race and a hoop and ball race, among others.

Saint Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

The school conducted the annual sports day for the students of Classes III and IV. The event kicked off with a magnificent march-past, which was followed by oath-taking and torch-lighting ceremonies. Inter-section relays, track relays and obstacle races tailored to foster sportsmanship were some of the highlights of the event.

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its 20th anniversary by staging a theatrical spectacle, ‘Siddharth se Buddha — an awakening’. The euphonious saga is an original masterpiece meticulously penned and directed by the school principal, Reema Dewan. The director’s vision was translated into an exquisite gossamer of plays, songs and dances displaying the journey of the enlightened one. More than 400 students presented the show.

AKSIPS-123, Mohali

The AKSIPS-123 Group of Smart Schools hosted its annual field show, ‘Harmony — We are the world. Malkeet Singh Rauni, a prominent theatre and big-screen actor, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dynamic performances by students, depicting the seven continents through dance and drills, won over the parents.

St Soldier Int’l, Mohali

The school presented a captivating enactment of Rudyard Kipling’s timeless classic ‘The Jungle Book’, performed by the students of Classes I and II. The stage came alive with a riot of colours and meticulously crafted sets, transporting the audience straight into the heart of the jungle.


