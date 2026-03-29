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Home / Chandigarh / Saurabh Duggal elected Chandigarh Press Club president

Saurabh Duggal elected Chandigarh Press Club president

Umesh Sharma wins senior vice-president’s post; Rajesh Dhall is secretary-general

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:32 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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Saurabh Duggal was elected the president of the Chandigarh Press Club, defeating Ajay Sura by 37 votes.

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A total of 626 votes were cast between Duggal (330) and Sura (293) in the annual elections at the club in Sector 27 on Sunday.

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Duggal and Umesh Sharma’s panel won five posts, while remaining four posts went to the Sura-Joginder panel.

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Umesh Sharma (335 votes) won the post of senior vice-president by defeating Mukesh Athwal (285) by 50 votes.

Aarti Agnihotri (321) became vice-president (I) by recording a 23-vote win over Neha Sharma (298). The post of vice-president (II) was won by Ajay Jalandhari (319) over Dushyant Pundir (302).

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Rajesh Dhall (311), meanwhile, defeated Joginder (308) for the post of secretary-general by a margin of three votes.

Prabhat Katiyar (326) was elected the secretary. He triumphed over Rahul Devesh (297) by a margin of 29 votes.

The post of joint secretary (I) went to Pawan Tiwari (319), who defeated Ashish Kumar (300) by 19 votes. Brijinder Gaur (314) was elected the joint secretary (II) by defeating Sheetal Dadhwal (308).

The post of treasurer was won by Jagtar Singh Bhullar (310), who got one vote more than Amarpreet Singh (309).

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