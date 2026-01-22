Saurabh Joshi nominated as BJP’s Mayoral candidate in Chandigarh

The BJP has fielded Councillor Saurabh Joshi for the post of Mayor. Jasmanpreet Singh has been fielded for the post of Senior Deputy Mayor, while Suman Sharma has been fielded for Deputy Mayor. Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, and Dalip Sharma were the other contenders for these posts in the BJP.

Saurabh Joshi was elected from Ward No. 14, which comprises Sectors 15, 16, 17, and 24 of Chandigarh. Joshi is known for his active presence and vocal stance on civic issues in house meetings.

AAP and Congress have already announced their candidates, ending the possibility of any kind of “alliance” or “adjustment” between them for now. Congress has fielded Gurpreet Singh Gabi for the post of Mayor, Sachin Galav for Senior Deputy Mayor, and Nirmala Devi for Deputy Mayor. AAP has decided to field councillor Yogesh Dhingra for the post of Mayor, Munnavar Khan for Senior Deputy Mayor, and Jaswinder Kaur for Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, giving another jolt to AAP, one of its councillors, Ramchandra Yadav, has filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Mayor independently. Two Congress councillors proposed his name. Yadav said he has not left the party and that he has used his right to contest the election for the welfare of the residents of his ward. Sources said that Yadav was one of the contenders for the Mayor’s post from AAP, but the party chose to select Yogesh Dhingra. Yadav also has not accompanied the other AAP councillors who left for Punjab yesterday.

To win the election for Mayor, a party needs 19 votes. With the joining of two councillors, the number of BJP councillors has reached 18 in the house. Presently, Congress has six councillors and AAP has 11 councillors in the house. The Member of Parliament also has one vote. Now, both the ruling party and the Congress-AAP alliance jointly have an equal number of 18 votes each.

If both sides remain firm and contest the election separately, then it will be an easy win for the BJP. This time, the election of Mayor will be held through a show of hands. The election was previously held by secret ballot, and cross-voting played a major role in close contests.